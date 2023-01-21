Chicago police warn business owners about recent burglaries in Woodlawn
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning business owners in Woodlawn to watch out after three recent burglaries.
Police said the suspect is breaking into businesses through doors or windows.
The burglaries have happened on:
- East 63rd St. near South Blackstone in Woodlawn between January 9 at 9 p.m. and January 10 at 7:15 a.m.
- East 63rd St. near South Cottage Grove in Woodlawn on January 17 at 3:00 a.m.
- South Cottage Grove Ave. near 63rd in Woodlawn on January 21 at 1:30 a.m.
Chicago police had this advice for business owners:
- Keep the perimeter of your property well lit
- Report suspicious activity immediately
- Keep doors and windows secured
- Immediately repair any broken windows, doors, or locks
- If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives
- If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information
If you have any information, contact detectives at (312) 747-8380.