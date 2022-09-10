Chicago police warn businesses of burglaries along lakefront near downtown

The Chicago police warn businesses along the lakefront near downtown of recent robberies.

Four robberies were reported in the early morning and evening hours during August and September.

Police are looking for a man possibly in his 20 or 30s, wearing a black hooded "Nike" sweatshirt, light blue surgical mask and red/black gloves.

In three of the incidents, the offender forcefully entered into the business by breaking a glass window before taking possession of the cash register located inside business, police say.

In the fourth incident, the offender was able to make entry into the business after cutting a hole in the roof at which time the cash register was removed, according to officials.

The incidents happened at the following locations and times:

In the 1100 block of South Lake Shore Drive East on Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.

In the 1400 block of South Lake Shore Drive West from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1 from 6 p.m. till 11 a.m.

In the 700 block of East Solidarity Drive on Sept. 8 at 3:46 a.m.

In the 200 block of North Lakefront Drive on Sept. 8 at 4:56 a.m.

Contact Area Three detectives with any information regarding the break-ins.