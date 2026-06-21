Chicago police warn of construction site burglaries on South Side

The Brief Chicago police are investigating a series of burglaries targeting buildings under renovation in the Park Manor and West Woodlawn neighborhoods. Suspects allegedly entered through doors or windows and stole property from construction sites in three incidents reported between June 4 and June 20. Police urge property owners to secure buildings, maintain lighting and surveillance, and report tips to Area One Detectives.



Chicago Police are warning the public of recent burglaries of buildings under construction in the Park Manor and West Woodlawn neighborhoods.

According to police, in each incident, the suspects enter the building that is being rehabbed through a door or window and then steal property from inside.

Dates and locations:

6700 block of South Langley on June 04 at 3:04 a.m. (Park Manor)

6500 block of South Rhodes between June 19 at 5:30 p.m. and June 20 at 8:00a.m. (West Woodlawn)

6300 block of South Evans on June 20 at 10:46 a.m. (West Woodlawn)

What you can do:

Police are reminding the public to keep the perimeter of buildings well-lit, report any suspicious behavior, keep doors and windows secured at all times, repair any broken doors, windows or locks immediately, and save video surveillance footage.

Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8380 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P26-1-058.