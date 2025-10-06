Chicago police warn of downtown robberies targeting people who are alone

The Brief Chicago police are warning about a series of robberies in downtown parks and busy areas. Victims were targeted while alone, and gold chains were taken in each case. The incidents span from early August to early October.



Chicago police are warning residents and visitors after a string of robberies across downtown parks and busy areas over the past two months.

What we know:

According to Chicago police, at least 13 robberies have occurred since Aug. 1.

The crimes happened in the areas of Grant Park, Millennium Park, New Eastside, the Loop, and the Magnificent Mile.

In each incident, one or more robbers approached victims who were alone, used physical force, and took their property, including gold chains or necklaces.

Here's a breakdown of the reported robberies by date and location:

Aug. 1 – 1100 block of S. Columbus Dr. (Grant Park), 9:30 p.m.

Aug. 2 – 200 block of E. Balbo Dr. (Grant Park), 9:45 p.m.

Aug. 11 – 300 block of S. Columbus Dr. (Grant Park), 3:44 p.m.

Aug. 13 – 300 block of E. Wacker Dr. (New Eastside), 5:25 p.m.

Aug. 22 – 0–100 block of E. Wacker Dr. (Loop), 8:43 a.m.

Aug. 22 – 0–100 block of E. Wacker Dr. (Loop), 8:48 a.m.

Aug. 22 – 200 block of E. Roosevelt Dr. (Grant Park), 11 a.m.

Aug. 29 – 100–200 block of E. Wacker Dr. (Loop), 4:12 p.m.

Sept. 6 – 200 block of N. Clark St. (Loop), 10:20 a.m.

Sept. 12 – 100 block of N. Lake Shore Dr. (New Eastside), 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 – 600 block of N. Michigan Ave. (Magnificent Mile), 3:20 p.m.

Sept. 18 – 600 block of N. Michigan Ave. (Magnificent Mile), 3 p.m.

Sept. 23 – 0–100 block of E. Wacker Dr. (Loop), 4:25 p.m.

Oct. 3 – 100 block of N. Michigan Ave. (Millennium Park), 2:35 p.m.

Police said the offenders include one to four Hispanic men and women, believed to be between 20 and 40 years old. Another suspect is described as a Black man wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, and white gym shoes.

What you can do:

Police are urging people to stay alert and travel in pairs when possible.

Anyone with information on the crimes can contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263 or submit a tip anonymously at CPDTIP.com using reference number P25-3-036B.