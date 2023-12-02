Chicago police warn of increase in Englewood CTA robberies

Chicago police have issued an alert for the Englewood area warning people of an increase in robberies on CTA trains and platforms.

In each incident, the suspects approached people on CTA trains and platforms and demanded the victim's property, Chicago police said.

Robberies have occurred in October and November at the following locations:

At 8:20 a.m. October 13 at 200 West 63rd Street;

At 6 a.m. October 29 at 15 West 69th Street;

At 3:35 p.m. October 30 at 15 West 69th Street;

At 1:30 a.m. November 5 at 230 West 63rd Street;

At 2:20 a.m. November 25 at 15 West 69th Street; and

At 9:33 a.m. November 27 at 220 West 63rd Street.

(CTA)

The suspects were described as two to four males between 16 and 27 years old, standing 5-foot-7 to 6-foot-1, with short hairstyles and medium brown complexions. They were wearing black clothing and a tan puffy jacket.

Anyone with information should call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.