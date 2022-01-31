Man contacts sellers via social media, meets up and steals vehicles at gunpoint: Chicago police warn
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the Near West Side of recent armed vehicle thefts.
In each incident, police say an unknown offender contacted victims through social media to purchase a vehicle. When the two would meet up to complete the sale, the offender would pull out a handgun and demand the vehicle.
The crimes took place at the following times and locations.
- 1500 block of West Madison Sunday, January 23, 2022 6:45 PM
- 1800 block of West Adams Sunday, January 30, 2022 2:45 PM
The offender is described as a Black male between the age of 20 and 25-years-old.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263.