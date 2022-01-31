Man contacts sellers via social media, meets up and steals vehicles at gunpoint: Chicago police warn

Chicago police are warning residents on the Near West Side of recent armed vehicle thefts.

In each incident, police say an unknown offender contacted victims through social media to purchase a vehicle. When the two would meet up to complete the sale, the offender would pull out a handgun and demand the vehicle.

The crimes took place at the following times and locations.

1500 block of West Madison Sunday, January 23, 2022 6:45 PM

1800 block of West Adams Sunday, January 30, 2022 2:45 PM

The offender is described as a Black male between the age of 20 and 25-years-old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three Detectives at 312-744-8263.