Chicago police warn Northwest Side residents of early morning armed robberies

There have been at least 14 robberies on the Northwest Side since early Friday morning, and some have been violent.

Police say in each incident multiple armed offenders approached the victims and demanded their property by threatening use of force while displaying handguns.

The offenders fled in a vehicle. In three of the incidents, the armed offenders battered the victim in the head with the firearm, officials say.

The incidents happened at the following times and locations:

2100 block of W. Cullerton St on December 2, 2022 at 12:45 am.

2600 block of W. Iowa St on December 2, 2022 at 1:00 am.

900 block of N. Western Ave on December 2, 2022 at 1:05 pm.

800 block of N. Rockwell St on December 2, 2022 at 1:19 am.

3400 Block of W. Armitage Ave on December 2nd at 1:21 am.

3600 Block of W. Shakespeare Ave on December 2nd at 1:25 am.

3400 block of W. Irving Park Rd on December 2nd at 1:39 am.

4000 block of W. Wellington Ave on December 2nd at 1:40 am.

3100 block of N. Pulaski Rd on December 2nd at 2-2:30 am.

4000 block of W. Fullerton Ave on December 2nd at 2:10 am.

1000 block of N. Spaulding Ave on December 4, 2022 at 2:00 am.

900 block of N. Damen Ave on December 4, 2022 at 2:10 am.

1500 block of W. Augusta Blvd on December 4, 2022 at 2:15 am.

3000 block of W. Palmer Blvd on December 4, 2022 at 2:45 am.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police are looking for two-four Black men ages 15-30, They were wearing dark clothing and ski masks. The offenders are armed with dark-colored semi-automatic handguns.