Chicago police warn NW Side businesses of recent robberies

Chicago police issued a warning to businesses on the Northwest Side about recent robberies in the area.

In each incident, the offenders entered the retail business and robbed the store of cash and other property.

The reported incidents happened at the following times and locations:

In the 3500 block of North Pulaski Road on Feb. 13 at 5:24 p.m.

In the 3500 block of North Cicero Avenue on Feb. 15 at 11:35 p.m.

In the 6500 block of West Belmont Avenue on Feb. 16 at 12:23 a.m.

Police released descriptions of two possible offenders. Both were men between the ages of 20 and 25. One of the men was 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 and weighed roughly 160-180 pounds. The other man was 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall and weighed roughly 210-230 pounds.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Area Five Detectives at (312) 746-7394.