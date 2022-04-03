Chicago police warn of ATM burglaries occurring citywide
CHICAGO - The Chicago Police Department is warning city businesses of burglaries involving ATMs across the city .
According to police, three males that were driving in a white Jeep Cherokee burglarized the ATMs over the course of three days.
Police said three to five males total took money from ATMs at the following times and locations:
- March 31, 6 a.m, 1600 block of East 75th St.
- April 1, 3:30 a.m, 1400 block of East 47th Dr.
- April 1, 4 a.m. 1800 block of West Lawrence Ave.
- April 1, 6 a.m., 2200 block of West Taylor St.
- April 2, 4:30 a.m., 1100 block of West Grand Ave.
- April 2, 4:45 a.m. 2000 block of East 87th St.
- April 2, 6 a.m. 2700 block of North Clark St.
The police department encourages business owners to report suspicious activities.