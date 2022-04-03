Chicago police warn of ATM burglaries occurring citywide

The Chicago Police Department is warning city businesses of burglaries involving ATMs across the city .

According to police, three males that were driving in a white Jeep Cherokee burglarized the ATMs over the course of three days.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 APP

Police said three to five males total took money from ATMs at the following times and locations:

March 31, 6 a.m, 1600 block of East 75th St.

April 1, 3:30 a.m, 1400 block of East 47th Dr.

April 1, 4 a.m. 1800 block of West Lawrence Ave.

April 1, 6 a.m., 2200 block of West Taylor St.

April 2, 4:30 a.m., 1100 block of West Grand Ave.

April 2, 4:45 a.m. 2000 block of East 87th St.

April 2, 6 a.m. 2700 block of North Clark St.

Advertisement

The police department encourages business owners to report suspicious activities.