Chicago police warn of car thefts where suspects contact victims on social media to make purchase

Chicago police are warning South Side residents of recent robberies in which two offenders contact the victims via social media to make a purchase, and then steal the victims’ cars when they meet up.

Police say that in each incident, once the suspects met up with the victims to make the purchase, the suspects would then rob the victims or take their vehicles.

In one of the cases, the victim was shot when he tried to resist the robbery.

In another case, the suspects used a tow truck to tow the vehicle without paying the victim, police said.

The crimes took place at the following locations in the Pullman, Roseland and West Pullman neighborhoods.

March 21, 2022 at 11101 S. Langley Ave.

March 24, 2022 at 256 W. 107th Pl.

March 25, 2022 at 661 W. Vermont St.

The suspects are described as two Black males, aged 16 to 25-years-old and armed with at least one handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.