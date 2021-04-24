Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police warn of recent robberies near homes along 57th in Englewood

By Fox 32 Digital Team
Published 
Englewood
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - People who live in Englewood are being robbed right outside their own homes.

Chicago police said that the robbers work in a group of up to six men (or boys). They threaten the victims with guns and get away in a silver Hyundai or run off.

Where are robberies a problem in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood?

  • Noon, April 15, 57th and South Elizabeth
  • 3:30 p.m., April 14, 57th and South Bishop
  • 2:40 p.m., April 19, 57th and South May
  • 3:50 p.m., April 21 57th and South Laflin

If you have information about these robberies, call Chicago Police detectives at 312-747-8380.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

CPD says Marion Lewis, 18, is charged with the murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams at a McDonalds drive-thru

Chicago Police say that Marion Lewis, 18, was found with an AK-47 style gun that matched the weapon used to kill Jaslyn Adams, 7, at a McDonald's drive-thru.