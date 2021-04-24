Chicago police warn of recent robberies near homes along 57th in Englewood
CHICAGO - People who live in Englewood are being robbed right outside their own homes.
Chicago police said that the robbers work in a group of up to six men (or boys). They threaten the victims with guns and get away in a silver Hyundai or run off.
Where are robberies a problem in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood?
- Noon, April 15, 57th and South Elizabeth
- 3:30 p.m., April 14, 57th and South Bishop
- 2:40 p.m., April 19, 57th and South May
- 3:50 p.m., April 21 57th and South Laflin
If you have information about these robberies, call Chicago Police detectives at 312-747-8380.