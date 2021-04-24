Chicago police warn of recent robberies near homes along 57th in Englewood

People who live in Englewood are being robbed right outside their own homes.

Chicago police said that the robbers work in a group of up to six men (or boys). They threaten the victims with guns and get away in a silver Hyundai or run off.

Where are robberies a problem in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood?

Noon, April 15, 57th and South Elizabeth

3:30 p.m., April 14, 57th and South Bishop

2:40 p.m., April 19, 57th and South May

3:50 p.m., April 21 57th and South Laflin

If you have information about these robberies, call Chicago Police detectives at 312-747-8380.

