Chicago police warn of restaurant burglaries in which offenders steal liquor bottles

Chicago police are warning of recent restaurant burglaries.

In each incident, police say the offender or offenders unlawfully entered through a side or rear door of the business, or broke the front door glass to get inside. They would then steal various liquor bottles.

The offenders would then exit the business and flee on foot, police said.

The crimes took place at the following times and locations.

0-100 block of East Ontario St., Wednesday, March 9, 2022 in the early morning hours.

100 block of West Randolph St., Friday, March 11, 2022 in the evening hours.

100 block of West Adams St., Saturday, March 12, 2022 in the early morning hours.

800 block of North State St., Monday, March 14, 2022 in the early morning hours.

0-100 block of East Grand Ave., Friday, March 18, 2022 in the early morning hours.

1600 block of North Halsted St., Sunday, March 27, 2022 in the early morning hours.

1000 block of West Armitage Ave., Sunday, March 27, 2022 in the early morning hours.

100 block of West Erie St., Thursday, April 7, 2022 in the early morning hours.

400 block of West North Ave., Monday, April 11, 2022 in the evening hours.

The offenders are described as one to three Black males, with tall thin builds, wearing a face mask, black puffy coat and light colored jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263.