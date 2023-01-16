Chicago police warn of ruse burglaries targeting the elderly

Chicago police are warning elderly residents on the Northwest Side of recent ruse burglaries targeting them.

In each incident, police say an offender would approach the victim and engage them in conversation about home repairs or problems with their water. Then, while the victim is distracted, a second offender enters their home and steals jewelry and money.

The crimes took place at the following times and locations:

8100 block of West Berwyn Ave. on May 28, 2022 at 4:00 pm.

5000 block of West Sunnyside Ave. on May 31, 2022 at 12:00 pm

5300 block of West Berenice Ave. on June 2, 2022 at 3:30 pm

5800 block of West Foster Ave. on June 9, 2022 at 3:00 pm

5700 block of North Merrimac Ave. on June 9, 2022 at 6:30 pm

5200 block of West Dakin Ave. on June 13, 2022 at 4:20 pm

4300 block of North Narragansett Ave. on June 15, 2022 at 3:00pm

6000 block of West School St. on June 18, 2022 at 2:20 pm

6000 block of North Keystone Ave. on July 13, 2022 between 5pm and 6pm

4500 block of North Melvina Ave. on July 26, 2002 at 2:00 pm

3900 block of North Kedize Ave. on August 7, 2022 at 5:55 pm

4900 block of West Byron St. on August 11, 2022 at 7:30 pm

One offender was described as a male Hispanic, about 5-foot-4, 150-160 pounds, and between 30 and 40 years old.

A second offender was a white male, about 5-foot-8, 200 pounds, and between 48 and 55 years old.

A third offender was a white female, about 5-feet, 100-110 pounds, and around 50 years old.

The trio were seeing using a gray SUV, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-746-7394.