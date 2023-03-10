Chicago police warn of suspects stealing mail, packages from USPS trucks

Chicago police have issued a community alert after three incidents in which mail and packages were stolen from United States Postal Service trucks.

In each incident, police say unknown offenders entered the parked USPS trucks and took containers of mail and postal packages.

The crimes occurred at the following times and locations:

0-100 block of E. Lake St. on March 8, 2023 at 12:08 p.m.

300 block of N. Michigan on March 8, 2023 at 12:20 p.m.

1100 block of S. Wabash on March 8, 2023 at 1:55 p.m.

The suspects were described as two Black males, wearing dark clothing and ski masks.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CPD detectives at 312-744-8263.

Tips from police: