Chicago police warn of Venmo scam in Wrigleyville, Lake View

A unique scam is happening on Chicago's North Side.

Police say scammers are asking people for money, using the app Venmo, in Wrigleyville and Lake View.

During the scam, the victim hands their phone to the suspect, so they can enter their account information.

The suspect then transfers a much larger sum of money to themselves without permission.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

There have been several reports of this scam in Lake View and near Wrigley Field.

Police say the easiest way to avoid this crime is not to give your personal property to people you don't know.