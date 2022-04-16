Chicago police warn residents after a half dozen car thefts on South Side

Chicago police are warning residents on the South Side to lock their cars after a string of car thefts in the Woodlawn, Washington Park and Parkway Gardens neighborhoods.

The car thefts were reported on:

6100 Block of South Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Woodlawn on March 16 at 11:50 a.m.

6200 Block of South Indiana Ave. in Washington Park on March 19 at 4 p.m.

6400 Block of South Calumet Ave. in Parkway Gardens on March 22 at 10 a.m.

6200 Block of South Indiana Ave. in Washington Park on March 28 at 10:40 a.m.

500 Block of East 61st St. in Woodlawn on April 3 at 3 p.m.

6000 Block of South Indiana Ave. in Washington Park on April 3 at 9 p.m.

6100 Block of South Prairie Ave. in Washington Park on April 10 at 7:30 a.m.

Chicago police recommended that you:

Do not leave your keys in your vehicle or your vehicle running unattended.

Immediately report suspicious activity.

Keep your vehicle doors and windows secured.

Be aware of these crimes and alert your neighbors.

Pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area.

Immediately call 911 and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS