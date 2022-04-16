Chicago police warn residents after a half dozen car thefts on South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents on the South Side to lock their cars after a string of car thefts in the Woodlawn, Washington Park and Parkway Gardens neighborhoods.
The car thefts were reported on:
- 6100 Block of South Dr.Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Woodlawn on March 16 at 11:50 a.m.
- 6200 Block of South Indiana Ave. in Washington Park on March 19 at 4 p.m.
- 6400 Block of South Calumet Ave. in Parkway Gardens on March 22 at 10 a.m.
- 6200 Block of South Indiana Ave. in Washington Park on March 28 at 10:40 a.m.
- 500 Block of East 61st St. in Woodlawn on April 3 at 3 p.m.
- 6000 Block of South Indiana Ave. in Washington Park on April 3 at 9 p.m.
- 6100 Block of South Prairie Ave. in Washington Park on April 10 at 7:30 a.m.
Chicago police recommended that you:
- Do not leave your keys in your vehicle or your vehicle running unattended.
- Immediately report suspicious activity.
- Keep your vehicle doors and windows secured.
- Be aware of these crimes and alert your neighbors.
- Pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area.
- Immediately call 911 and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.
