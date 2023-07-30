Chicago police warn residents of Austin about more than a dozen robberies
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of Austin to watch out for robbers with guns.
Police said the suspects walk up to the victims, hit them, threaten them with a gun and take their stuff.
The robberies happened at these times and locations:
- 5200 block of West Ferdinand on March 27 around 3:15 p.m.
- 5200 block of West Kinzie on April 9 at 2 p.m.
- 5200 block of West Kinzie on April 16 at 9:40 p.m.
- 400 block of North Laramie on April 21 around 6:15 p.m.
- 5200 block of West Ferdinand on April 21 at 9 p.m.
- 5200 block of West Ferdinand on April 21 at 10:45 p.m.
- 300 block of South Central on April 25 at 6:07 p.m.
- 5200 block of West Kinzie on April 26 at 9:40 p.m.
- 5200 block of West Ferdinand on April 27 just before 9 p.m.
- 5200 block of West Ferdinand on April 27 at 10 p.m.
- 100 block of North Long on May 3 at 5:38 p.m.
- 5600 block of West Huron on May 3 at 6:20 p.m.
- 500 block of North Lockwood on July 24 at 4:23 p.m.
- 400 block of North Laramie on July 25 at 3:54 p.m.
- 5200 block of West Ferdinand on July 26 AT 7 p.m.