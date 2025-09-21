Chicago Police warn of sexual abuse incidents by scooter-riding offender in Harrison

The Brief Chicago police issued a warning after several incidents in the Harrison neighborhood where a man on a Lime electric scooter groped women and then fled. The offender, described as a Black or Hispanic man, 18–25 years old, wearing dark clothing and a mask, has targeted women walking or waiting for public transportation, sometimes attempting to cause minor accidents. At least five incidents were reported between Sept. 2–18, 2025, with locations including S. Sacramento Blvd., W. Polk St., S. Central Park Ave., S. Kedzie Ave., and S. Independence Blvd.



Chicago Police are warning of recent criminal sexual abuse incidents by an offender on an electric scooter in the Harrison neighborhood.

What we know:

In the incidents, the offender approaches female victims while riding a Lime green and white electric scooter and gropes them. The offender then flees the scene on scooter.

In some instances, the offender has attempted to cause a minor accident with the victim while riding the scooter. The victims have been approached while they are walking or waiting for public transportation.

The offender is described as a Black or hispanic man, aged 18-25, 150-175lbs, 5'05"-5'11", wearing dark clothing, hooded sweatshirt or blue jacket with a design, and a black or blue mask that covers the face.

Locations and dates:

800 block of S. Sacramento Blvd. on September 02, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (Harrison)

3700 block of W. Polk St. on September 10, 2025 at 3:26 p.m. (Harrison)

900 block of S. Central Park Ave. on September 15, 2025 at 10:23 p.m. (Harrison)

300 block of S. Kedzie Ave. on September 16, 2025 at 8:40 a.m. (Harrison)

800 block of S. Independence Blvd. on September 18, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. (Harrison)

What you can do:

Police urge the public to call (11 and remain on the scene when it's safe and feasible. Anyone with information should contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #25-4-023.