Chicago Police warn of sexual abuse incidents by scooter-riding offender in Harrison
CHICAGO - Chicago Police are warning of recent criminal sexual abuse incidents by an offender on an electric scooter in the Harrison neighborhood.
What we know:
In the incidents, the offender approaches female victims while riding a Lime green and white electric scooter and gropes them. The offender then flees the scene on scooter.
In some instances, the offender has attempted to cause a minor accident with the victim while riding the scooter. The victims have been approached while they are walking or waiting for public transportation.
The offender is described as a Black or hispanic man, aged 18-25, 150-175lbs, 5'05"-5'11", wearing dark clothing, hooded sweatshirt or blue jacket with a design, and a black or blue mask that covers the face.
Locations and dates:
- 800 block of S. Sacramento Blvd. on September 02, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (Harrison)
- 3700 block of W. Polk St. on September 10, 2025 at 3:26 p.m. (Harrison)
- 900 block of S. Central Park Ave. on September 15, 2025 at 10:23 p.m. (Harrison)
- 300 block of S. Kedzie Ave. on September 16, 2025 at 8:40 a.m. (Harrison)
- 800 block of S. Independence Blvd. on September 18, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. (Harrison)
What you can do:
Police urge the public to call (11 and remain on the scene when it's safe and feasible. Anyone with information should contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #25-4-023.
The Source: Details for this story ere provided by the Chicago Police Department.