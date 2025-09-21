Expand / Collapse search

Chicago Police warn of sexual abuse incidents by scooter-riding offender in Harrison

By Lauren Westphal
Published  September 21, 2025 10:30pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • Chicago police issued a warning after several incidents in the Harrison neighborhood where a man on a Lime electric scooter groped women and then fled.
    • The offender, described as a Black or Hispanic man, 18–25 years old, wearing dark clothing and a mask, has targeted women walking or waiting for public transportation, sometimes attempting to cause minor accidents.
    • At least five incidents were reported between Sept. 2–18, 2025, with locations including S. Sacramento Blvd., W. Polk St., S. Central Park Ave., S. Kedzie Ave., and S. Independence Blvd.

CHICAGO - Chicago Police are warning of recent criminal sexual abuse incidents by an offender on an electric scooter in the Harrison neighborhood.

What we know:

In the incidents, the offender approaches female victims while riding a Lime green and white electric scooter and gropes them. The offender then flees the scene on scooter.

In some instances, the offender has attempted to cause a minor accident with the victim while riding the scooter. The victims have been approached while they are walking or waiting for public transportation.

The offender is described as a Black or hispanic man, aged 18-25, 150-175lbs, 5'05"-5'11", wearing dark clothing, hooded sweatshirt or blue jacket with a design, and a black or blue mask that covers the face.

Locations and dates:

  • 800 block of S. Sacramento Blvd. on September 02, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. (Harrison) 
  • 3700 block of W. Polk St. on September 10, 2025 at 3:26 p.m. (Harrison) 
  • 900 block of S. Central Park Ave. on September 15, 2025 at 10:23 p.m. (Harrison) 
  • 300 block of S. Kedzie Ave. on September 16, 2025 at 8:40 a.m. (Harrison) 
  • 800 block of S. Independence Blvd. on September 18, 2025 at 6:30 a.m. (Harrison)

What you can do:

Police urge the public to call (11 and remain on the scene when it's safe and feasible. Anyone with information should contact Area Four Detectives at 312-746-8251 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #25-4-023.

The Source: Details for this story ere provided by the Chicago Police Department.

