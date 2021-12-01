Chicago police warn South Side residents of recent armed robberies

Chicago police are warning residents on the South Side of recent armed robberies.

In each incident, police say unknown offenders armed with guns approached their victims while they were sitting in their vehicles. The offenders then took the vehicles by force and used them to commit more robberies.

The recent crimes took place at the following times and locations in the Washington Heights neighborhood.

8700 block of South Ashland Ave on November 27, 2021 at 1:00 am

9600 block of South Princeton Ave. on November 29, 2021 at 1:00 pm

0-100 block of East 102nd St. on November 29, 2021 at 2:00 pm

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Police describe the offenders as Black males between the ages of 17 and 25, having medium height, and one was wearing a black jacket with the Spongebob Squarepants character on the back.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area 2 Detectives at 312-747-8273.