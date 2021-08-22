Chicago police warn that people sitting in cars might be carjacked

Chicago police are warning about three carjackings in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

Police said that the carjackings happened:

On July 31 at 10 p.m. on North Hamlin Avenue

On August 6 at 1:40 a.m. on North St. Louis Avenue

On August 15 at 5:50 p.m. on West Patterson Avenue

Police said that in two attacks, the carjackers walked up to a parked car, threatened the person inside with a handgun, and took off in the victim's car.

In the other attack, the offenders yanked the keys out of the victim's hand, shoved them to the ground, and took off in the victim's car.

