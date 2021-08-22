Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police warn that people sitting in cars might be carjacked

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Old Irving Park
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning about three carjackings in the Old Irving Park neighborhood.

Police said that the carjackings happened:

  • On July 31 at 10 p.m. on North Hamlin Avenue
  • On August 6 at 1:40 a.m. on North St. Louis Avenue
  • On August 15 at 5:50 p.m. on West Patterson Avenue

Police said that in two attacks, the carjackers walked up to a parked car, threatened the person inside with a handgun, and took off in the victim's car.

In the other attack, the offenders yanked the keys out of the victim's hand, shoved them to the ground, and took off in the victim's car.

