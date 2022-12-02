Chicago police warn thieves targeting mail trucks in the Loop
CHICAGO - There have been at least two reports of thieves targeting U.S, Postal Service vehicles in the Loop this week.
Police say two-four Black men took containers of mail and packages from at two different locations in downtown Chicago.
The thefts happened at the following times and locations.
- 70 Block of W. Monroe St. on December 1, 2022 at 2:15 pm.
- 1300 Block of S. Michigan Ave. on December 1, 2022 at 2:26 pm.
The men were wearing dark clothing.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE
Police say there are things you can do to curb thefts:
- Report suspicious activity immediately
- Keep doors and windows secured
- If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives
- If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately
- If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information