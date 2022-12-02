Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police warn thieves targeting mail trucks in the Loop

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Loop
CHICAGO - There have been at least two reports of thieves targeting U.S, Postal Service vehicles in the Loop this week. 

Police say two-four Black men took containers of mail and packages from at two different locations in downtown Chicago. 

The thefts happened at the following times and locations. 

  • 70 Block of W. Monroe St. on December 1, 2022 at 2:15 pm.
  • 1300 Block of S. Michigan Ave. on December 1, 2022 at 2:26 pm.

The men were wearing dark clothing. 

Police say there are things you can do to curb thefts: 

  • Report suspicious activity immediately
  • Keep doors and windows secured
  • If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives
  • If you are a victim do not touch anything, call police immediately
  • If approached by a witness to the incident, request contact information