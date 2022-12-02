Chicago police warn thieves targeting mail trucks in the Loop

There have been at least two reports of thieves targeting U.S, Postal Service vehicles in the Loop this week.

Police say two-four Black men took containers of mail and packages from at two different locations in downtown Chicago.

The thefts happened at the following times and locations.

70 Block of W. Monroe St. on December 1, 2022 at 2:15 pm.

1300 Block of S. Michigan Ave. on December 1, 2022 at 2:26 pm.

The men were wearing dark clothing.

Police say there are things you can do to curb thefts: