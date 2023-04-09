Chicago police warn women about walking around with cell phones in their hands after two robberies

At least two women have been robbed in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood in recent days.

Police said a robber (or robbers) struck twice on Thursday afternoon.

In both cases, the robber grabbed a cell phone from the victim's hands. In one case, the robber punched the victim in the face.

The robberies happened on the East 55th Street near South Cornell around 2 p.m., and then on South Harper near 54th.



