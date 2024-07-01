Chicago police issue warning after string of burglaries in South Side neighborhoods

The Chicago Police Department has issued a community alert for businesses in the Chicago Lawn and South Deering neighborhoods after an increase in burglaries during June and July.

In each incident, according to police, the offenders smashed glass doors to enter the businesses and took cash from the registers.

The burglaries occurred at the following times and locations:

7000 block of West 63rd Street around 2:30 a.m. on June 26

5400 block of South Mulligan Avenue around 2:40 a.m. on June 26

5900 block of West 63rd Street around 3 a.m. on June 26

300 block of West 26th Street around 3:30 a.m. on June 26

2600 block of South Halsted Avenue around 3 a.m. on June 26

8300 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 2:40 a.m. on June 30

5100 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 3 a.m. on June 30

8200 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4 a.m. on July 1

Police are searching for one to three males who were described as wearing dark clothing and black and red face masks.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Area One Bureau of Detectives at (312) 747-8380.