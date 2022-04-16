Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police warning drivers that they could get carjacked right after parking their cars

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Austin
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning of a string of carjackings reported in April in Austin on the West Side.

In each incident, someone who was parking, had parked, or sitting inside their vehicle was approached by a group of males who flashed a weapon and demanded their vehicle, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The robberies happened:

  • About 5:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. April 12, in the 400 and 500 block of North Leamington Avenue;
  • About 7:30 p.m. April 14, in the 400 block of North Leamington Avenue;
  • And about 8:20 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. April 14, in the 500 block of North Leclaire Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Four detectives at 312-746-8253.

