Chicago police warning residents about series of catalytic converter thefts on Southwest Side

Chicago police are warning Gage Park residents about a series of catalytic converter thefts that have occurred this month.

In each incident, the offender, or offenders, illegally removed catalytic converters from parked vehicles.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

3100 Block of West 54th Street between the dates of Aug. 12 and Aug 15 between the hours 12:29 a.m. and 6:25 p.m.

3100 Block of West 54th Street on Aug. 15 between the hours of 4:18 a.m. and 6:15 p.m.

5200 Block of South Marshfield Avenue on Aug. 15 between the hours of 1 a.m. and 6:26 a.m.

3100 Block of West 54th Street on Aug. 13 between the hours of 9:45 a.m. to 10:07 a.m.

5300 Block of South Western Avenue between the dates of Aug. 10 and Aug. 11 between the hours of 11 p.m. and 6:45 a.m.

5400 Block of South Winchester Avenue between the dates of Aug. 6 and Aug. 7 between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 8:00 a.m.

2500 Block of West 45th Street on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 between the hours of 6:30 p.m. and 9:30 a.m.

Chicago police did not release any information on the description of the offenders.

If you have any information about these incidents, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area Central at (312) 747-8380.