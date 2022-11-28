Chicago police: Woman arrested after stealing bag of money from truck outside Edgewater bank

A woman was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly stealing a bag of money outside a Chase Bank on Chicago's North Side.

Around 12:27 p.m., police say the female suspect took a bag containing an unknown amount of cash from a Brinks armored truck in the 5700 block of North Broadway.

The woman then fled the area, but was eventually taken into custody by Chicago police in the 1100 block of West Grandville Avenue – which is about a mile north of where the crime took place.

The bag of money was recovered and charges are pending again the suspect, police said.

According to reports, inside the bag was $200,000.

When the first 911 call came in, it was reported that police should look for two males. However, the suspect's description quickly changed.

A Chase Bank spokesperson says none of their employees were hurt, but that they are closed for the rest of the day as a precaution.

No further details were immediately available.