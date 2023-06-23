Expand / Collapse search

Dive into Chicago pools that reopened on Friday

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Park District
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago pools officially open for summer Friday

It's finally pool season, Chicago Park District opened a majority of its city pools Friday.

CHICAGO - It's finally pool season, which means the Chicago Park District opened most of its city's pools on Friday.

The pools will be open five days a week, not seven, with limited hours through August 20th.

Some pools, like the Blackhawk and Independence park pools, will not be opening due to mechanical issues. Harris Park pool will stay closed this year due to renovations.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE 

Visit the Chicago Park District website for more information on hours and locations: chicagoparkdistrict.com.