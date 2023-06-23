Dive into Chicago pools that reopened on Friday

It's finally pool season, which means the Chicago Park District opened most of its city's pools on Friday.

The pools will be open five days a week, not seven, with limited hours through August 20th.

Some pools, like the Blackhawk and Independence park pools, will not be opening due to mechanical issues. Harris Park pool will stay closed this year due to renovations.

Visit the Chicago Park District website for more information on hours and locations: chicagoparkdistrict.com.