Chicago sees COVID positivity rates drop as delta variant wains

Chicago may be coming down on the other side of the delta variant surge as numbers across the state begin to improve.

The latest numbers show 3,000 new COVID-19 cases out of 74,000 tests, the lowest average Illinois has seen since July.

In Chicago, that decline is even clearer, with a positivity rate of just 3% and hospitalizations cut in half.

Chicago is averaging 408 new cases per day, down 9% from the previous week.

Still, downstate hospitals are being stretched thin as a majority of their population has not been vaccinated.

Nearly 6,000 Chicagoans have died due to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.