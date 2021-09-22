Expand / Collapse search

Chicago sees COVID positivity rates drop as delta variant wains

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Coronavirus in Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago sees COVID positivity rates drop as delta variant wains

Chicago is averaging 408 new cases of COVID-19 per day, down 9% from the previous week.

CHICAGO - Chicago may be coming down on the other side of the delta variant surge as numbers across the state begin to improve.

The latest numbers show 3,000 new COVID-19 cases out of 74,000 tests, the lowest average Illinois has seen since July.

In Chicago, that decline is even clearer, with a positivity rate of just 3% and hospitalizations cut in half.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Chicago is averaging 408 new cases per day, down 9% from the previous week.

Still, downstate hospitals are being stretched thin as a majority of their population has not been vaccinated.

Nearly 6,000 Chicagoans have died due to COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic.

Is Chicago turning the corner in the fight against the delta variant?

Dr. David Zich from Northwestern Medicine shares his takeaways from the latest COVID-19 headlines.