USPS offers $50K reward in armed robberies of Chicago postal workers

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect involved in two armed robberies of a USPS letter carrier in Chicago.

The first robbery took place on Jan. 17 around 1 p.m. in the area of 1752 N. Sayre Ave in the Galewood neighborhood. The suspect fled the scene in a white four-door sedan.

The second robbery happened around 2 p.m. in the vicinity of 1758 N. New England Ave., and the suspect drove off in a small white SUV with a Florida license plate.

He was described as a Black male, with a dark-brown complexion, standing between 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall, and wearing thick black glasses, a dark puffy jacket, a gray hoodie, black slippers and black and red pajamas.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the USPS hotline at 877-876-2455. The reference case number is 3964682-ROBB.