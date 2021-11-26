Chicago Premium Outlets reaches full capacity twice during Black Friday rush

Gridlock traffic surrounded Chicago Premium Outlets Friday.

Just before 2 p.m., the mall reached capacity for a second time with entrances temporarily closed.

"I mean we couldn’t get in any stores, it was kind of a hassle," one shopper said.

Before spending a dime, parking wasn’t easy.

"We had to get off at a different exit and then it probably took 10 minutes to find parking," said Brandon Burkes from Plainfield,

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Once inside, although lines at stores like Nike appeared very long, most people said the wait was under 20 minutes.

"I’m here from Alaska, they don’t have these kinds of stores in Alaska," said one shopper.

Thousands landed at the Aurora-based outlet center, taking advantage of all the holiday deals. With 160 stores on the property, there were shopping bags galore.

People were also snapping a few photos and enjoying quality time with family and friends. No matter how congested it got, shoppers left pleased.

Advertisement

"It’s pretty well organized and I think when you come out here you kinda expect that," one shopper said.