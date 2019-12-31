Chicago prepares to bring in New Year as safety remains priority

2020 is upon us and there are hotel and club parties going on throughout Chicago tonight.

However, the biggest crowds will gather for the fireworks shows as thousands are expected to bring in the New Year at Navy Pier.

With celebrations across the City of Chicago, CPD is adding 1,300 additional officers to the streets.

The marine, mounted, and K-9 units will be out along with bike patrols. Some law enforcement will be in uniform, others will blend into the crowds.

“Many of these specialized units will be part of a team of 300 additional officers deployed specifically for fireworks along the Chicago River,” said Fred Waller, CPD Chief of Patrol.

Two outdoor locations will draw people from all over: Navy Pier and the Riverwalk will have firework displays.

Because of safety, no one will be able to watch the fireworks on the Riverwalk. It shuts down at 10 p.m. to pedestrians and several streets will be closed.

No matter where you go tonight, the goal is to be safe and don’t drink and drive.

You can hitch a free ride with CTA and Metra.