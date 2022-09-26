Chicago preschool hosting diaper driver for National Diaper Need Awareness Week

A recent study estimates that one in three Chicago families is struggling to keep their baby clean, dry, and healthy due to diaper poverty.

This is National Diaper Need Awareness Week.

To help neighbors in need, The Gardner School of Chicago - River North is hosting a diaper drive.

Donations are being accepted daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday.

People are asked to drop off donations of size six diapers and toilet training pants.