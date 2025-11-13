Chicago Pride Parade was among potential targets in ISIS-linked plan: FBI

The Brief Three men from Dearborn, Michigan — Mohmed Ali, Majed Mahmoud, and Ayob Nasser — were indicted for allegedly plotting an ISIS-inspired bomb attack targeting the 2024 Chicago Pride Parade. Court documents say the men scouted locations between Michigan and Chicago and discussed plans in a Discord group called "Islamic State of America," where members talked about attacking the June 8 parade. The FBI arrested Ali and Mahmoud on October 31 and Nasser a week later; a total of eight suspects have been detained across Michigan, New Jersey, and Washington in connection with the case.



According to federal court documents, the 2024 Chicago Pride Parade was targeted in a thwarted ISIS bomb attack.

What we know:

Three men from Dearborn, Mich. were indicted on Thursday in connection with an alleged ISIS-inspired attack that was thwarted by the FBI.

Mohmed Ali, Majed Mahmoud, and Ayob Nasser are accused of coordinating a series of attacks.

Several others have been arrested in connection to the thwarted attack.

According to court documents, in September 2024, the men were allegedly scouting locations to attack from Ferndale, Mich. to Chicago.

In a Discord chat group called "Islamic State of America," one member of the group posted about conducting an attack against the Chicago Pride Parade on June 8, 2024.

The member stated, "InshaAllah We will be att@cking the Chicago pride parade with a backpack ," and "We are planning on starting with a couple small attacks to get noticed and then start growing from there inshaallah."

Ali and Mahmoud were arrested on Oct. 31, while Nasser was taken into custody and charged a week later. Eight people have been arrested in connection to this probe with suspects in Michigan, New Jersey and Washington.