Protest erupts in Chicago over Middle East bombings

A protest took place Monday in downtown Chicago over the situation in the Middle East.

Supporters gathered at Federal Plaza for what they called an emergency protest following overnight bombings overseas. More than 100 Palestinians were killed in a bombing in Rafah, located in the southern part of Gaza, where one-million people have fled after the war with Israel began last year.

Rafah is reported to be the last safe zone, with families crowding into apartments, tents, and onto the streets with nowhere else to go. It's estimated that more than 27,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in the last four months.

Around three dozen Chicago police officers were present at the downtown protest to provide security. The event, which was expected to begin with speakers, may evolve into a march through downtown streets as protesters continue to call for a ceasefire in the Middle East.