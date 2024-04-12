Chicago's top cop reveals new public safety plan, addresses Dexter Reed's death

Chicago Police Superintendent Larry Snelling addressed the death of Dexter Reed for the first time on Friday, urging a patient approach to the investigation.

"We have to let this play out. In the history of policing, some of the issues that we've had is because some people were afraid to make those hard decisions or those decisions appeared hard to them. But when you have the facts, those decisions aren't hard anymore. They become a lot more simple, and you should be willing to make those decisions once you have the evidence. But prior to that, we're setting this on fire," said Snelling.

He made those comments at a public safety meeting held jointly with Mayor Brandon Johnson, where they addressed various issues concerning the city.

It's no secret that robberies continue to plague the City of Chicago. The number of robberies has been increasing every year since 2021, up about two percent this year compared to this time last year.

Snelling outlined a four-pronged approach to tackling the issue, which includes technology, focus missions, public engagement, and accountability.

He highlighted the use of stolen vehicles in many robberies and noted that nearly 3,000 fewer cars have been stolen in Chicago this year. Police are also looking at who's committing these crimes and how many officers are in those neighborhoods.

"Now we have to look at the violent act of three to four masked young people jumping out of a vehicle and pointing guns at people and taking their belongings. If we can get a handle on the stolen vehicles, we can get a handle on how these crimes are being committed. Now, we're also looking at areas, locations, and times when these robberies are occurring," Snelling said.

The superintendent emphasized the reliance on technology such as POD cameras, license plate readers, and video surveillance distributed to the public to aid in tracking down suspects.