Chaos erupts outside Chicago police station after videos released of deadly officer-involved shooting

Outside CPD's 11th district on Tuesday, chaos erupted as demonstrators blocked streets and clashed with police.

Nearly 100 activists and concerned Chicago residents gathered in solidarity, demanding justice following the death of Dexter Reed.

"We don't need armed police officers to enforce seat belt regulations. Why are tactical teams responding to routine traffic stops? It doesn't add up. Dexter Reed's vehicle had tinted windows, so the argument that they were enforcing seat belt laws doesn't make sense," said Reed's supporters.

COPA investigators stated that the 26-year-old fired at police first during a traffic stop in Garfield Park. Police body camera footage depicted Reed out of the car, on the ground, with officers continuing to shoot.

"They fired away 96 times in 41 seconds. They fired away 40 times on an unarmed man outside his vehicle", the family's attorney said.

Reed, aged 26, was a former basketball standout at Westinghouse High School, leading the team to a regional championship. His mother mentioned his passion for cooking and his aspiration to pursue a career in broadcasting.

Reed's supporters are advocating for the abolition of the department's tactical teams and for the officers involved to face criminal charges.