Chicago Public Schools' Back-to-School Bashes kick off in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - Chicago Public Schools kicked off their annual Back-to-School Bashes in Back of the Yards on Friday.

The free day of fun ran until 2 p.m. at Davis Square Park on South Marshfield Avenue.

The school district plans to host more of the celebrations in the future to help families get to know each other.

The next event will be Monday at Dyett High School.

You can find the schedule at cps.edu/sites/back-to-school.