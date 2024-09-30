Bernie's Book Bank donates 10 million books to CPS students

A milestone donation was delivered to Armstrong Elementary on Chicago's Northwest Side Monday morning.

Chicago Public Schools CEO Pedro Martinez shared memories of reading with the first-graders – the main characters in an exciting chapter of reading.

Bernie’s Book Bank has donated books to Armstrong Elementary students to take home for 12 years. Each student received eight books to read, trade or share. They started reading right away.

Bernie’s Book Bank supports at-home libraries, giving children age-appropriate books they want to read. The nonprofit donated its 10 millionth book to CPS on Monday.

"Our children cannot be successful, they cannot have social mobility and economic mobility without having strong literacy skills that start as early as possible," Martinez said.

Founder Brian Floriani started Bernie’s Book Bank in his garage in 2009.

"We started in 2009. The worst time in history to start a nonprofit. I thought it was the best time. In a garage with a vision to build an American institution," Floriani said. "This is a solvable problem, the one that we solve at Bernie’s Book Bank. And we’re going to solve it and we’re going to do it in an effective, efficient, scalable and sustainable way."

Educators at CPS said reading is the most important subject at school, but it has to be done at home, too.

"There’s nothing quite like the excitement of a child coming home with a new book, eager to read and share what they’ve learned. Bernie’s Book Bank has truly enhanced the Armstrong community and we’re deeply grateful for your ongoing support and partnership," Armstrong Principal Otis Dunson said.

The kids are encouraged to read these books multiple times before passing them along to others.