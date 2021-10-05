Chicago Public Schools changing quarantine protocols

With thousands of students at home in isolation, Chicago Public Schools says it is time to change their COVID protocols.

The district had been requiring close contacts to quarantine for 14 days. Starting this weekend, however, the required quarantine will be 10 days.

The goal is to get healthy kids back to school sooner.

The district is also expanding COVID testing.

The new CPS CEO says there were no tests done at about 12 schools last week. It is a situation they are trying to rectify.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP