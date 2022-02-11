Chicago Public Schools parents rally for Covid-19 safety mitigations

A group of Chicago Public Schools parents have demanded a meeting with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and district CEO Pedro Martinez.

The parents want to discuss Covid-19 safety mitigations. They said they are not seeing enough Covid precautions at their children's schools.

The group rallied outside city hall late Friday morning, calling for Lightfoot to personally take a letter outlining their Covid safety plan. The letter was ultimately given to a police officer to deliver.

Parents said they are upset with how the pandemic has been handled within the city's public schools and most importantly the lack of parental inclusion in discussions.

"This is how we curb the violence. This is how we bring up the graduation rate by including parents' voices by including our plan and by allowing parents to say this is what my child needs," said Rosemary Vega, an organizer with Raise Your Hand.

The parents also want a detailed report of how federal funds from the American Rescue Plan were used, including a breakdown of how much funding each school within the district received.

FOX 32 Chicago has reached out to the mayor's office and CPS for comment, but no response has yet been received.