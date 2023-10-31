Chicago Public Schools celebrates record-breaking graduation rates and student achievements

Chicago Public Schools had much to celebrate on Tuesday morning as they announced record-breaking graduation rates and exceptional student achievements that have garnered national attention.

The virtual ceremony was honored by the presence of U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, who commended CPS for raising the bar in education.

The Class of 2023 achieved an impressive 84 percent graduation rate, surpassing last year's all-time record by one point and continuing an upward trend in student success. To put this achievement into perspective, the graduation rate was at 59 percent in 2013.

"Secretary Cardona expressed that we are now synonymous with progress. That didn't happen overnight; that happened with tremendous struggle," said Mayor Brandon Johnson, highlighting the immense effort invested in improving CPS education.

The CPS Class of 2023 collectively earned more than $2 billion in scholarships. Furthermore, nearly half of these graduates earned early college credits, providing them with an educational advantage as they embark on their future journeys.

Several CPS graduates have already moved on to prestigious institutions, including Stanford, Harvard, Howard, Spelman, Morehouse, and the University of Michigan.