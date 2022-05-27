Chicago Public Schools to tighten school security in wake of Texas shooting

Chicago Public Schools will tighten school security in wake of the Texas school massacre.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez says the district had already planned to replace some "outdated" school security, camera and intercom systems, but this week's events have heightened the need to do so.

"Count on when we release our capital budget you are gonna see — we've already put resources there — but I'm going to increase them even more because I want to respond to our school leaders and our teachers," said Martinez.

Martinez says the district’s response won’t involve adding police officers in schools.

Many high schools removed one or both of their Chicago police officers the past of couple years after votes by their local school councils.

