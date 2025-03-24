Chicago radio icon Bioncé Foxx reflects on 25 years behind the mic

The Brief Bioncé Foxx has been a powerhouse in radio for more than 25 years. She started her career with no prior experience but quickly became a trusted voice for listeners. Heard in nearly 20 cities, Foxx says her job is about more than music—it’s about ministry.



As we celebrate Women’s History Month, we shine a light on the voices that inspire from behind the scenes—one of them being Bioncé Foxx, a radio personality whose impact extends far beyond the airwaves.

What we know:

For more than two decades, Foxx has entertained, uplifted, and counseled listeners, becoming a household name in Chicago and beyond.

With no prior radio experience, she took a leap of faith, submitted a demo, and within weeks, she was on air.

"Two days later, I get a phone call—‘Yeah, we're interested in interviewing you.’ Two weeks later, I'm on the air, no experience," Foxx recalled.

Legendary radio executive Elroy Smith, who has shaped some of the country’s most successful stations, saw her potential early on. He hired Foxx while working at Chicago's WGCI.

"Bioncé has been in one market for over 20 years. In radio, that doesn’t happen. People come and go," Smith said.

Born into a family of singers and raised by an Air Force father, Foxx’s career has been more than just playing hit songs. She often serves as a motivator and a confidant for listeners seeking advice, whether it’s about relationships, personal struggles, or turning their lives around.

"Every day, I'll receive a phone call from a young lady saying, ‘I just broke up with my boyfriend, Bioncé, what do you think I should do?’ or ‘I’ve been abused, what do you think I should do?’ Some of the fellas that say, ‘Hey B, I’m trying to get off these streets. What do you think I should do?’ That’s how I know I’m here for a reason," she said.

Big picture view:

Foxx is heard in nearly 20 cities, including Baton Rouge, Milwaukee, New Orleans, and, of course, Chicago — captivating audiences of all ages.

But in an era where automation is replacing traditional radio roles, she does more than just host—she produces, engineers, edits, and manages multiple phone lines, all while delivering a seamless show across 16 different markets.

From interviewing icons like Janet Jackson, Beyoncé, and Lionel Richie to being honored by the Library of Congress, Foxx has solidified her place in broadcasting history.

However, she's sure to tell you that her job is more about ministry.

"Lost my dad recently in November. Lost my mom in 2022. Unexpectedly lost my sister just eight months before my father. And this is what I mean by having a passion for something. I could have been off a month or two, but you know what? I kept plugging away because I wanted to encourage someone," Foxx said.

What they're saying:

Despite her demanding schedule, Foxx remains focused on spreading positivity and encouraging women to chase their dreams.

"You have to put on blinders. You know how horses wear blinders? You have to block out distractions. Whatever that thing is that you love so much, go for it," she advised.

What's next:

Surrounded by a jaw-dropping view of Chicago and the lakefront, "The Bioncé Foxx Experience" is brought to you live from iHeart Media Studios inside the Illinois Center.

You'll always spot Foxx in some head-turning footwear and, when off-air, she embraces life’s joys—traveling, reading, enjoying great food, and, above all, spending time with family.

Her passion remains unwavering: "I love what I do, and when you love what you do, it brings you joy. And I just want to emanate that joy to everyone else."

Foxx can be heard in Chicago on V103, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.