Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel eyes potential 2028 presidential run: report

The Brief Rahm Emanuel is considering a 2028 presidential run after serving as U.S. ambassador to Japan and weighing other political opportunities, per Politico. His extensive political experience includes roles in the White House, Congress, and international diplomacy, but he may face challenges over perceptions of being "outdated." Even if he doesn’t win the presidency, a campaign could position him for another high-ranking government role, such as in the State Department or Pentagon.



Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is reportedly considering a run for U.S. president, according to Politico.

Outgoing US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel gestures as he speaks during a press conference at the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Japan (FCCJ) in Tokyo on January 10, 2025. Emanuel leaves office this month after nearly three years as head of the US (Getty Images ) Expand

Will Emanuel Run For President?

What we know:

Emanuel returned to Chicago in January after serving as U.S. ambassador to Japan from 2022 to 2025.

Despite being out of electoral politics for a decade, Emanuel has hinted at a presidential bid.

Politico suggests he could also be in the mix for other roles, including DNC chair, Illinois governor in 2026, a potential US Senate seat, or even a return as Chicago mayor in 2027.

With Gov. JB Pritzker likely seeking a third term, Emanuel’s path to higher office may be limited—but some political insiders believe 2028 could be his moment.

"Presidential races are about timing, and if ever there was a period where Emanuel would be viable, it's now," the Politico article reads.

Dig deeper:

Emanuel has a deep political résumé, having worked on presidential campaigns, served as a senior White House aide under two administrations, spent three terms in Congress, and most recently represented the U.S. in Japan.

According to Politico, even if Emanuel doesn’t win the presidency, a campaign could position him for a high-ranking role, potentially in the State Department or Pentagon.

His biggest challenge? Overcoming perceptions that he's "outdated" or "stuck in the past."

What we don't know:

Emanuel has yet to make an official announcement about a presidential bid.

For now, it remains a possibility—and we’ll bring updates as the story develops.