Chicago ranks among 'most sinful' U.S. cities in 2021: report

Las Vegas’ reputation as "Sin City" is apparently well-founded.

That’s according to a new report from WalletHub. The personal finance website released a report on "2021’s Most Sinful Cities in America" on Monday.

Las Vegas was, maybe unsurprisingly, at the top of the list. However, WalletHub found that other cities also had their own vices.

For its report, WalletHub compared 182 cities – made up of the 150 most populated cities in the U.S. and at least two of the most populated cities in each state – based on 37 measurements.

Those measurements were broken up into seven categories: anger & hatred, jealousy, excesses & vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

Aside from creating an overall ranking for the 182 cities, WalletHub also found how different cities ranked within specific categories.

For example, Madison, Wisconsin, was found to have the most excessive drinking – a metric in the excesses & vices category – while Montgomery, Alabama, was found to have the least excessive drinking.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Six cities tied for the most violent crimes per capita, which was in the anger & hate category. Those cities were Memphis, Tennessee; Detroit, Michigan; Baltimore, Maryland; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Kansas City, Missouri; and St. Louis. Meanwhile, Irvine, California, was found to have the fewest violent crimes per capita.

To see the overall ranking, here are the 10 "most sinful" cities in the U.S., according to WalletHub.

1. Las Vegas

2. St. Louis

3. Houston

4. Los Angeles

5. Denver

6. Philadelphia

7. Atlanta

8. Miami

9. Chicago

10. Memphis, Tennessee

Advertisement

More @ Fox Business