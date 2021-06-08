Chicago rapper Kanye West drops $200 jacket, first piece in Yeezy Gap line

Kanye West celebrated his 44th birthday on Tuesday by dropping his first collaboration with clothing retailer Gap, and the item sold out in an hour.

The rapper, who grew up in Chicago and worked at a Gap store, launched a single item from his anticipated Yeezy Gap Line, a $200 unisex blue puffer jacket.

In a marketing move last week, West stepped out in the jacket in Los Angeles on an 80-degree day, which got people talking.

The bright blue jacket is made from recycled nylon and has no buttons, zippers or snaps. It's slated to ship this fall and will be the start of a 10-year, $1 billion deal between West and the retailer.

"For the good of Gap, they better hope he stays hot because if this puffer coat's a one-hit wonder, they're going to be saddled with a long-term deal," said Phil Flynn, Fox Business Analyst. "Maybe based on sales it may not be, but we know that they've put everything in this brand for a 10-year deal and they better hope it continues to be as hot. Now early returns suggest it is."

The Yeezy Gap Line, announced last year, promises, "modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids."

The line is tailored to younger shoppers offering items like basics, T-shirts, hoodies and joggers and West will keep ownership over the Yeezy brand, Reuters previously reported.

West made a name for himself in the fashion industry with his lucrative Yeezy sneaker partnership with Adidas. Yeezy has been valued at $3.2 billion to $4.7 billion by UBS, according to Bloomberg.

"Floating projections" of the jacket from Yeezy Gap Line will pop up at a number of locations in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

There's no word on what items will be released next or when.