Chicago Rapper 'Lil Reese' shot in the suburbs, in critical condition: reports

article

Chicago rapper “Lil Reese” was shot Monday in southwest suburban Country Club Hills.

About 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of 167th Street and Pulaski Road for reports of a shooting, according to Country Club Hills police.

When they arrived, officers found a vehicle with fresh blood in the driver’s seat and on the ground next to the door, police said. Witnesses said a man had taken the victim from the scene.

Officers checked nearby hospitals and found a male with a gunshot wound to the neck area at South Suburban Hospital’s emergency room in Hazel Crest, police said. He is expected to be transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

According to Complex Music, "Lil Reese" is in critical condition.

"Lil Reese" -- whose real name is Tavares Taylor, 26 -- emerged from Chicago’s drill scene in the early 2010s, according to Wikipedia. The rapper became well known -- in the U.S. and internationally -- for his collaboration with local artist Chief Keef. Taylor was featured on Keef’s single “I Don’t Like” in 2012, which peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 at #73.

“Lil Reese” has worked with artists such as Rick Ross, Drake, Juelz Santana, Lil Durk, Young Jeezy, Twista, Fredo Santana, Wale and Waka Flocka Flame. He also worked with producer No I.D., who has produced music for artists such as Common and Kanye West.

Advertisement

No arrests have been reported. Country Club Hills police are investigating. Check back with FOX 32 News for updates.

Lil Reese’s career information provided via Wikipedia

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.