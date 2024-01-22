Viral Chicago 'Rat Hole' sparks mixed reactions from nearby neighbors

The Chicago "Rat Hole" phenomenon has taken the city by storm, but not everyone in the neighborhood is pleased with its newfound popularity.

Some neighbors are now expressing their concerns about the attention the rat hole is bringing to their block. According to residents, the cement imprint on the sidewalk of West Roscoe has been a local feature for years. However, it recently went viral online, drawing significant attention to the area.

A shrine at the site has rapidly grown, with individuals leaving various items, including coins, alcohol, and other memorabilia. Over the weekend, the site even hosted a wedding, and Benny the Bull, the Chicago Bulls mascot, paid his respects.

However, a recent Reddit post suggests that some neighbors are growing weary of the notoriety. They report issues such as accumulating garbage, street parking taken up by curious onlookers, and noise disturbances at the site throughout the day.

An anonymous neighbor has a simple message for the curiosity seekers: chill out. They are urging anyone interested in visiting the rat-shaped imprint to be mindful of the local residents and to respect the neighborhood.