Chicago rave in abandoned building shut down as 200 partygoers busted by police

The brakes were put on a party in an abandoned Chicago building after event-goers were caught in the act over the weekend.

Two-hundred partygoers at a rave were busted, and here’s how the party inside the Portage Theater fell apart.

On Saturday, around 11:45 p.m. in the 4000 block of North Milwaukee, the owner of Distinct Bath and Body was bringing in his inventory when he noticed something unusual. People were approaching the back door of the Portage Theater, which is closed and abandoned.

Sam Davis called police right away.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Chicago police say a 19-year-old man was locking the door to the abandoned building when they arrived. Inside were 200-plus people partying, along with a DJ and sound equipment.

Police cleared the building, and no arrests were made.

Detectives are still investigating.