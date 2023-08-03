Ravenswood shooting leaves person wounded

A female victim was shot in Ravenswood Thursday morning, Chicago police say.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire in the 4400 block of North Clark Street around 1:40 a.m. where they found the victim laying on the street.

The unidentified female was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition with gunshot wounds to the left hip and right foot.

Police say victim was very uncooperative with officers and refused to answer any questions about the incident.

No one is in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.